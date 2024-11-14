Mason Mount Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Mason Mount có cơ hội vực dậy sự nghiệp khi được HLV Ruben Amorim xem là nhân tố chủ chốt trong đội hình Man Utd

M. MountManchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier League

Mason Mount được cho là sẽ có cơ hội vực dậy sự nghiệp ở Manchester United, dưới thời tân HLV Ruben Amorim.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới
  • Mount có thể cứu vãn sự nghiệp dưới thời Amorim
  • HLV người Bồ đánh giá cao Mason Mount
  • Tiền vệ người Anh đã trở lại tập luyện
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

18335 Bình chọn