Mason Mount có cơ hội vực dậy sự nghiệp khi được HLV Ruben Amorim xem là nhân tố chủ chốt trong đội hình Man Utd

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeMason Mount có cơ hội vực dậy sự nghiệp khi được HLV Ruben Amorim xem là nhân tố chủ chốt trong đội hình Man UtdM. MountManchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier LeagueMason Mount được cho là sẽ có cơ hội vực dậy sự nghiệp ở Manchester United, dưới thời tân HLV Ruben Amorim.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiMount có thể cứu vãn sự nghiệp dưới thời AmorimHLV người Bồ đánh giá cao Mason MountTiền vệ người Anh đã trở lại tập luyệnFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther18335 Bình chọn