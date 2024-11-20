FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SWE-AZEAFP
Gill Clark

Man Utd chú ý! Mới tháng Mười Một mà Viktor Gyokeres đã ghi tới 32 bàn ở mùa giải 2024-25

V. GyoekeresManchester UnitedSweden vs AzerbaijanSwedenAzerbaijanUEFA Nations League CE. HaalandZ. IbrahimovicSporting CPPremier League

Tiền đạo của Sporting CP và ĐT Thụy Điển - Viktor Gyokeres có tới 32 bàn thắng cho mùa giải 2024-25, sau 4 lần lập công ở Nations League.

  • Gyokeres đang có phong độ ghi bàn ấn tượng
  • Anh được đồn đoán sẽ gia nhập Man Utd
  • CĐV phấn khích sau khi anh lập poker ở Nations League
