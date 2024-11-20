Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Man City yên tâm! HLV Pep Guardiola chốt tương lai và sẽ gia hạn với CLB

P. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

HLV Pep Guardiola chuẩn bị ký hợp đồng mới có thời hạn 1 năm tại sân vận động Etihad, với điều khoản gia hạn thêm 12 tháng.

  • HLV Guardiola đưa ra quyết định về tương lai
  • Ông muốn ở lại Man City
  • Đồng ý với bản hợp đồng mới với The Cityzens
