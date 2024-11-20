Man City yên tâm! HLV Pep Guardiola chốt tương lai và sẽ gia hạn với CLB

Getty Images SportGill ClarkMan City yên tâm! HLV Pep Guardiola chốt tương lai và sẽ gia hạn với CLBP. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier LeagueHLV Pep Guardiola chuẩn bị ký hợp đồng mới có thời hạn 1 năm tại sân vận động Etihad, với điều khoản gia hạn thêm 12 tháng.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiHLV Guardiola đưa ra quyết định về tương laiÔng muốn ở lại Man CityĐồng ý với bản hợp đồng mới với The CityzensFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther58003 Bình chọn