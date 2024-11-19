Rodri Ederson Man City AtalantaGetty/GOAL
Richard Mills

Man City chọn ngôi sao của Atalanta để thay thế Rodri ở mùa giải năm nay

Ederson MoraesRodriManchester CityAtalantaSerie APremier LeagueChuyển nhượng

Manchester City được cho là đang nhắm ngôi sao Ederson của Atalanta, khi họ tìm kiếm sự thay thế cho Rodri bị chấn thương.

  • Rodri nghỉ hết mùa vì chấn thương ACL
  • Man City đang tìm phương án thay thế
  • Ederson của Atalanta được nhắm đến
