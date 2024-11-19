Man City chọn ngôi sao của Atalanta để thay thế Rodri ở mùa giải năm nay

Getty/GOALRichard MillsMan City chọn ngôi sao của Atalanta để thay thế Rodri ở mùa giải năm nayEderson MoraesRodriManchester CityAtalantaSerie APremier LeagueChuyển nhượngManchester City được cho là đang nhắm ngôi sao Ederson của Atalanta, khi họ tìm kiếm sự thay thế cho Rodri bị chấn thương.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiRodri nghỉ hết mùa vì chấn thương ACLMan City đang tìm phương án thay thếEderson của Atalanta được nhắm đếnFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther53862 Bình chọn