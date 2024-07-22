Lionel Messi gửi lời tri ân khi được Inter Miami tổ chức lễ chúc mừng danh hiệu thứ 45

Lionel Messi Instagram/GOAL/GETTYRitabrata BanerjeeLionel Messi gửi lời tri ân khi được Inter Miami tổ chức lễ chúc mừng danh hiệu thứ 45Lionel MessiInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCMajor League SoccerLionel Messi cảm ơn Inter Miami vì màn tôn vinh hoành tráng khi anh có được danh hiệu thứ 45 trong sự nghiệp, sau chức vô địch Copa America 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi cảm ơn Inter Miami đã tổ chức lễ tri ânThe Herons chúc mừng danh hiệu thứ 45 trong sự nghiệp MessiInter Miami thắng 2-1 Chicago FireĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới