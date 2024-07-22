Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Lionel Messi Instagram/GOAL/GETTY
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lionel Messi gửi lời tri ân khi được Inter Miami tổ chức lễ chúc mừng danh hiệu thứ 45

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi cảm ơn Inter Miami vì màn tôn vinh hoành tráng khi anh có được danh hiệu thứ 45 trong sự nghiệp, sau chức vô địch Copa America 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi cảm ơn Inter Miami đã tổ chức lễ tri ân
  • The Herons chúc mừng danh hiệu thứ 45 trong sự nghiệp Messi
  • Inter Miami thắng 2-1 Chicago Fire
Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới