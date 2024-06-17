Jude Bellingham bảo vệ Trent Alexander-Arnold trước những lời chỉ trích từ CĐV

GettyGill ClarkJude Bellingham bảo vệ Trent Alexander-Arnold trước những lời chỉ trích từ CĐVEnglandJude BellinghamEuropean ChampionshipSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaTrent Alexander-ArnoldNgười hùng tuyển Anh Jude Bellingham đã hết lời khen ngợi đồng đội Trent Alexander-Arnold sau chiến thắng 1-0 trước Serbia tại Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland đánh bại Serbia trong trận mở màn Euro 2024Bellingham ghi bàn thắng duy nhấtAlexander-Arnold chơi ở vị trí tiền vệĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới