Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-Arnold
Gill Clark

Jude Bellingham bảo vệ Trent Alexander-Arnold trước những lời chỉ trích từ CĐV

EnglandJude BellinghamEuropean ChampionshipSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaTrent Alexander-Arnold

Người hùng tuyển Anh Jude Bellingham đã hết lời khen ngợi đồng đội Trent Alexander-Arnold sau chiến thắng 1-0 trước Serbia tại Euro 2024.

  • England đánh bại Serbia trong trận mở màn Euro 2024
  • Bellingham ghi bàn thắng duy nhất
  • Alexander-Arnold chơi ở vị trí tiền vệ
