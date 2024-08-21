FC Barcelona v AS Monaco - Trofeu Joan GamperGetty Images Sport
Ilkay Gundogan muốn trở lại Manchester City, Barcelona liệu có ngăn cản?

Barcelona được cho là đã đưa ra quyết định về tương lai của Ilkay Gundogan, mở đường cho tiền vệ này trở lại CLB cũ Manchester City.

  • Gundogan khả năng cao sẽ trở lại Man City
  • Barcelona sẵn sàng để tiền vệ người Đức ra đi
  • Pep Guardiola sẵn sàng chào đón Gundogan trở lại
