Ilkay Gundogan muốn trở lại Manchester City, Barcelona liệu có ngăn cản?

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeIlkay Gundogan muốn trở lại Manchester City, Barcelona liệu có ngăn cản?I. GundoganBarcelonaChuyển nhượngLaLigaManchester CityPremier LeagueP. GuardiolaBarcelona được cho là đã đưa ra quyết định về tương lai của Ilkay Gundogan, mở đường cho tiền vệ này trở lại CLB cũ Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGundogan khả năng cao sẽ trở lại Man CityBarcelona sẵn sàng để tiền vệ người Đức ra điPep Guardiola sẵn sàng chào đón Gundogan trở lạiĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới