Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Ibrahima Konate tiết lộ những gì HLV Arne Slot của Liverpool trong giờ nghỉ ở trận thắng Wolves

I. KonateLiverpoolWolverhampton Wanderers vs LiverpoolWolverhampton WanderersPremier LeagueA. Slot

Ibrahima Konate tiết lộ, cuộc nói chuyện căng thẳng sau hiệp một của HLV Arne Slot đã thúc đẩy Liverpool đánh bại Wolves.

  • Liverpool đánh bại Wolves với tỉ số 2-1
  • The Kop thi đấu chật vật trong hiệp 1
  • HLV Arne Slot đã nói chuyện với các cầu thủ trong giờ nghỉ
