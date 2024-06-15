Huyền thoại của Borussia Dortmund - Mats Hummels ra đi sau mâu thuẫn với HLV Edin Terzic

Getty ImagesMatt O'Connor-SimpsonHuyền thoại của Borussia Dortmund - Mats Hummels ra đi sau mâu thuẫn với HLV Edin TerzicMats HummelsBorussia DortmundChuyển nhượngBundesligaHuyền thoại Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels đã rời câu lạc bộ theo dạng chuyển nhượng tự do, sau mâu thuẫn với Edin Terzic.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHummels rời Dortmund theo dạng chuyển nhượng twjd oHậu vệ người Đức đã có mâu thuẫn với HLV Terzic trước đóHummels vẫn đang tìm kiếm CLB tiếp theoĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới