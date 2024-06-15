MATS HUMMELS BVB BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2024Getty Images
Matt O'Connor-Simpson

Huyền thoại của Borussia Dortmund - Mats Hummels ra đi sau mâu thuẫn với HLV Edin Terzic

Mats HummelsBorussia DortmundChuyển nhượngBundesliga

Huyền thoại Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels đã rời câu lạc bộ theo dạng chuyển nhượng tự do, sau mâu thuẫn với Edin Terzic.

  • Hummels rời Dortmund theo dạng chuyển nhượng twjd o
  • Hậu vệ người Đức đã có mâu thuẫn với HLV Terzic trước đó
  • Hummels vẫn đang tìm kiếm CLB tiếp theo
