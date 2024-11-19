HLV Ruben Amorim đôn thần đồng 16 tuổi lên tập luyện cùng đội một Manchester United

GettyRichard MillsHLV Ruben Amorim đôn thần đồng 16 tuổi lên tập luyện cùng đội một Manchester UnitedR. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueIpswich TownIpswich Town vs Manchester UnitedHLV Ruben Amorim có thể đã tìm thấy một thần đồng mới ở Manchester United sau khi đôn cầu thủ 16 tuổi lên đội một ngay trong buổi tập đầu tiên.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiHLV Amorim đã có buổi tập đầu tiên cùng Man UtdÔng đưa thần đồng 16 tuổi lên tập cùng đội MộtHLV Amorim sẽ cùng MU đối đầu Ipwich vào cuối tuần nàyFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther53862 Bình chọn