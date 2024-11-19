Ruben AmorimGetty
Richard Mills

HLV Ruben Amorim đôn thần đồng 16 tuổi lên tập luyện cùng đội một Manchester United

R. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueIpswich TownIpswich Town vs Manchester United

HLV Ruben Amorim có thể đã tìm thấy một thần đồng mới ở Manchester United sau khi đôn cầu thủ 16 tuổi lên đội một ngay trong buổi tập đầu tiên.

  • HLV Amorim đã có buổi tập đầu tiên cùng Man Utd
  • Ông đưa thần đồng 16 tuổi lên tập cùng đội Một
  • HLV Amorim sẽ cùng MU đối đầu Ipwich vào cuối tuần này
