HLV Ruben Amorim đau đầu khi 'sao xịt' của Man Utd kiên quyết bám trụ lại CLB

Getty Images SportRichard MillsHLV Ruben Amorim đau đầu khi 'sao xịt' của Man Utd kiên quyết bám trụ lại CLBAntonyManchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier LeagueChuyển nhượngMột bản hợp đồng thất bại của MU được cho là 'không có ý định' rời CLB, khiến tân HLV Ruben Amorim phải đau đầu với đội hình Quỷ Đỏ.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiHLV Amorim đã bắt đầu tiếp quản Man UtdAntony không thể hiện được nhiều từ khi gia nhập Quỷ ĐỏCầu thủ Brazil không có ý định ra điFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther26708 Bình chọn