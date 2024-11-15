Sporting CP v CF Estrela da Amadora - Liga Portugal BetclicGetty Images Sport
HLV Ruben Amorim đau đầu khi 'sao xịt' của Man Utd kiên quyết bám trụ lại CLB

Một bản hợp đồng thất bại của MU được cho là 'không có ý định' rời CLB, khiến tân HLV Ruben Amorim phải đau đầu với đội hình Quỷ Đỏ.

  • HLV Amorim đã bắt đầu tiếp quản Man Utd
  • Antony không thể hiện được nhiều từ khi gia nhập Quỷ Đỏ
  • Cầu thủ Brazil không có ý định ra đi
