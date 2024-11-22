HLV Ruben Amorim đã chọn! Man Utd muốn đưa Angel Gomes trở lại theo dạng chuyển nhượng tự do

AFPHarry SherlockHLV Ruben Amorim đã chọn! Man Utd muốn đưa Angel Gomes trở lại theo dạng chuyển nhượng tự doManchester UnitedA. GomesLilleChuyển nhượngPremier LeagueLigue 1Manchester United rất muốn tái ký hợp đồng với Angel Gomes từ Lille. Tiền vệ tấn công này được coi là mục tiêu chuyển nhượng quan trọng của Quỷ Đỏ.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiMU tin Angel Gomes sẽ trở thành trụ cột dưới thời HLV AmorimCầu thủ này gia nhập Ligue 1 từ 2020Gomes sẽ là cầu thủ tự do vào 6/2025Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther70585 Bình chọn