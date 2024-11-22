FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LENS-LILLEAFP
Harry Sherlock

HLV Ruben Amorim đã chọn! Man Utd muốn đưa Angel Gomes trở lại theo dạng chuyển nhượng tự do

Manchester UnitedA. GomesLilleChuyển nhượngPremier LeagueLigue 1

Manchester United rất muốn tái ký hợp đồng với Angel Gomes từ Lille. Tiền vệ tấn công này được coi là mục tiêu chuyển nhượng quan trọng của Quỷ Đỏ.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới
  • MU tin Angel Gomes sẽ trở thành trụ cột dưới thời HLV Amorim
  • Cầu thủ này gia nhập Ligue 1 từ 2020
  • Gomes sẽ là cầu thủ tự do vào 6/2025
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

70585 Bình chọn