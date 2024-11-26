HLV Pep Guardiola: Chẳng có gì là thảm họa khi Man City thua 5 trận liên tiếp

Getty Images SportRichard MillsHLV Pep Guardiola: Chẳng có gì là thảm họa khi Man City thua 5 trận liên tiếpP. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier LeagueHLV Pep Guardiola khẳng định Manchester City không hề "hỗn loạn" và gần như không có gì cần thay đổi, dù CLB đã thua 5 trận liên tiếp.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiMan City đã thua 5 trận liên tiếpHLV Guardiola cho rằng đây không phải thảm họaMan City sẽ gặp Liverpool ở trận đấu tiếp theo ở Premier LeagueFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther101737 Bình chọn