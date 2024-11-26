Manchester City FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

HLV Pep Guardiola: Chẳng có gì là thảm họa khi Man City thua 5 trận liên tiếp

HLV Pep Guardiola khẳng định Manchester City không hề "hỗn loạn" và gần như không có gì cần thay đổi, dù CLB đã thua 5 trận liên tiếp.

  • Man City đã thua 5 trận liên tiếp
  • HLV Guardiola cho rằng đây không phải thảm họa
  • Man City sẽ gặp Liverpool ở trận đấu tiếp theo ở Premier League
