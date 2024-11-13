Gây thất vọng ở Man Utd, Joshua Zirkzee vẫn được thầy cũ nhắm đưa về Serie A

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeGây thất vọng ở Man Utd, Joshua Zirkzee vẫn được thầy cũ nhắm đưa về Serie AJ. ZirkzeeManchester UnitedChuyển nhượngJuventusSerie APremier LeagueBản hợp đồng gây thất vọng của Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee có thể quay trở lại Italy chỉ sau sáu tháng thi đấu tại Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZirkzee có thể rời MU vào tháng 1/2025Juventus đưa tiền đạo của MU vào tầm ngắmZirkzee đang không thể hiện tốt ở MUFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiWho will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther9776 Bình chọn