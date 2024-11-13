Manchester United FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Gây thất vọng ở Man Utd, Joshua Zirkzee vẫn được thầy cũ nhắm đưa về Serie A

J. ZirkzeeManchester UnitedChuyển nhượngJuventusSerie APremier League

Bản hợp đồng gây thất vọng của Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee có thể quay trở lại Italy chỉ sau sáu tháng thi đấu tại Old Trafford.

  • Zirkzee có thể rời MU vào tháng 1/2025
  • Juventus đưa tiền đạo của MU vào tầm ngắm
  • Zirkzee đang không thể hiện tốt ở MU
