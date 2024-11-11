Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Fan Chelsea nổi giận, gọi Robert Sanchez là... 'thủ môn tệ nhất trong lịch sử CLB'

Người hâm mộ Chelsea gọi Robert Sanchez là 'thủ môn tệ nhất trong lịch sử' sau khi anh mắc lỗi trong bàn mở tỉ số của Gabriel Martinelli.

  • Sanchez mắc lỗi khiến Chelsea thủng lưới
  • CĐV Chelsea công kích Sanchez
  • Thủ môn của The Blues thể hiện không tốt mùa này
