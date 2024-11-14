Paul Pogba Enzo Fernandez splitGetty/GOAL

Đàn anh khuyên Paul Pogba nhìn Enzo Fernandez làm gương, để tránh xa Premier League

William Gallas đã cảnh báo Paul Pogba không nên trở lại Premier League, khi so sánh cầu thủ bị Juventus ruồng bỏ với Enzo Fernandez.

  • Án phạt cấm thi đấu vì doping của Pogba đã giảm
  • Khả năng sẽ rời Juventus theo dạng CNTD
  • Gallas cho rằng Pogba không hợp để trở lại Ngoại Hạng Anh
