Paul Pogba Ruben AmorimGetty
Gill Clark

Cựu sao ĐT Pháp: HLV Ruben Amorim sẵn sàng chào đón... Paul Pogba trở lại Man Utd

P. PogbaManchester UnitedChuyển nhượngR. AmorimJuventusPremier LeagueSerie A

Cựu hậu vệ ĐT Pháp cho rằng Paul Pogba sẽ được tân HLV Ruben Amorim “mở cửa” chào đón trở lại Manchester United.

  • Pogba đang tìm đội bóng mới
  • Hợp đồng của anh và Juventus đã chấm dứt
  • Có thể trở lại chơi bóng vào 3/2025
