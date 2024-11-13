Cựu đội trưởng Arsenal thúc giục CLB phải đưa về Victor Osimhen

Getty ImagesGill ClarkCựu đội trưởng Arsenal thúc giục CLB phải đưa về Victor OsimhenArsenalV. OsimhenChuyển nhượngGalatasarayPremier LeagueSuper LigCựu hậu vệ William Gallas thúc giục Arsenal ký hợp đồng với tiền đạo Victor Osimhen của Galatasaray trong kỳ chuyển nhượng tháng Một.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal thiếu một chân sút cự pháchGallas cho rằng Osimhen là cầu thủ lý tưởng với Pháo ThủGallas so sánh Osimhen với huyền thoại DrogbaFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiWho will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther9776 Bình chọn