Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 2024Getty Images
Gill Clark

Cựu đội trưởng Arsenal thúc giục CLB phải đưa về Victor Osimhen

ArsenalV. OsimhenChuyển nhượngGalatasarayPremier LeagueSuper Lig

Cựu hậu vệ William Gallas thúc giục Arsenal ký hợp đồng với tiền đạo Victor Osimhen của Galatasaray trong kỳ chuyển nhượng tháng Một.

  • Arsenal thiếu một chân sút cự phách
  • Gallas cho rằng Osimhen là cầu thủ lý tưởng với Pháo Thủ
  • Gallas so sánh Osimhen với huyền thoại Drogba
