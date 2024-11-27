Havertz-OsimhenGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Cựu đội trưởng Arsenal muốn CLB thay thế Kai Havertz bằng một tiền đạo đẳng cấp thế giới như Victor Osimhen

ArsenalV. OsimhenK. HavertzChuyển nhượngM. ArtetaPremier League

Cựu hậu vệ Arsenal, William Gallas đã kêu gọi CLB thay thế Kai Havertz bằng Victor Osimhen, nếu họ muốn vô địch Premier League.

  • Gallas muốn Arsenal chiêu mộ Osimhen
  • William Gallas không tin vào Kai Havertz
  • Cho rằng cầu thủ người Đức không phải là cây săn bàn
