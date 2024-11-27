Cựu đội trưởng Arsenal muốn CLB thay thế Kai Havertz bằng một tiền đạo đẳng cấp thế giới như Victor Osimhen

Getty/GOALRitabrata BanerjeeCựu đội trưởng Arsenal muốn CLB thay thế Kai Havertz bằng một tiền đạo đẳng cấp thế giới như Victor OsimhenArsenalV. OsimhenK. HavertzChuyển nhượngM. ArtetaPremier LeagueCựu hậu vệ Arsenal, William Gallas đã kêu gọi CLB thay thế Kai Havertz bằng Victor Osimhen, nếu họ muốn vô địch Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiGallas muốn Arsenal chiêu mộ OsimhenWilliam Gallas không tin vào Kai HavertzCho rằng cầu thủ người Đức không phải là cây săn bànFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther101738 Bình chọn