Cole Palmer thừa nhận ý định từ chối gia nhập Chelsea, để tiếp tục bám trụ lại Man City

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieCole Palmer thừa nhận ý định từ chối gia nhập Chelsea, để tiếp tục bám trụ lại Man CityC. PalmerChelseaChuyển nhượngManchester CityPremier LeagueCole Palmer thừa nhận ban đầu anh tính từ chối lời đề nghị của Chelsea để tiếp tục chờ cơ hội giành một suất đá chính ở Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiPalmer đang thăng hoa ở ChelseaGia nhập The Blues với giá 42,5 triệu bảng từ Man CityAnh từng rất phân vân trước khi rời Man CityFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther18335 Bình chọn