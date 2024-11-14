Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Cole Palmer thừa nhận ý định từ chối gia nhập Chelsea, để tiếp tục bám trụ lại Man City

Cole Palmer thừa nhận ban đầu anh tính từ chối lời đề nghị của Chelsea để tiếp tục chờ cơ hội giành một suất đá chính ở Manchester City.

  • Palmer đang thăng hoa ở Chelsea
  • Gia nhập The Blues với giá 42,5 triệu bảng từ Man City
  • Anh từng rất phân vân trước khi rời Man City
