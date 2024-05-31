Arne Slot Darwin NunezGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Chuyển nhượng: Thay thế Nunez, HLV Arne Slot xác định mua cầu thủ đầu tiên cho Liverpool

Darwin NunezLiverpoolChuyển nhượngPremier LeagueBrighton & Hove AlbionAston VillaOllie Watkins

Tân HLV của Liverpool, Arne Slot được cho là đang tìm cách thay thế Darwin Nunez bằng một tiền đạo mới vào mùa hè.

  • HLV Slot muốn làm mới hàng công
  • Có thể loại Nunez khỏi kế hoạch
  • Cầu thủ được để mắt tới là Ollie Watkins
