KoopmeinersGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Chuyển nhượng: Man United quyết đấu với Liverpool vì ngôi sao 60 triệu Euro

Teun KoopmeinersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLiverpoolAtalantaChuyển nhượng

Manchester United và Liverpool sẽ tranh giành để ký hợp đồng với tiền vệ Teun Koopmeiners của Atalanta vào mùa hè này.

  • Koopmeiners được Man Utd và Liverpool quan tâm
  • Man Utd sẵn sàng chi 60 triệu bảng (51 triệu euro)
  • Arne Slot muốn tái hợp anh ở Anfield hè này
