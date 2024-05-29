Chuyển nhượng: Borussia Dortmund đang xem xét chiêu mộ Mason Greenwood

GettyGOALChuyển nhượng: Borussia Dortmund đang xem xét chiêu mộ Mason GreenwoodMason GreenwoodBorussia DortmundManchester UnitedBundesligaChuyển nhượngPremier LeagueChampions LeagueBorussia Dortmund là CLB mới nhất được liên hệ với tiền đạo Mason Greenwood của Manchester United, người vừa hết hạn cho mượn từ Getafe.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGreenwood nhận được nhiều sự quan tâm hơnDortmund đang chờ để tiếp cậnMan Utd có thể kích hoạt gia hạn hợp đồngĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới