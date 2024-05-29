BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Chuyển nhượng: Borussia Dortmund đang xem xét chiêu mộ Mason Greenwood

Mason GreenwoodBorussia DortmundManchester UnitedBundesligaChuyển nhượngPremier LeagueChampions League

Borussia Dortmund là CLB mới nhất được liên hệ với tiền đạo Mason Greenwood của Manchester United, người vừa hết hạn cho mượn từ Getafe.

  • Greenwood nhận được nhiều sự quan tâm hơn
  • Dortmund đang chờ để tiếp cận
  • Man Utd có thể kích hoạt gia hạn hợp đồng
