Anthony Gordon Newcastle 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Chuyển nhượng: Anthony Gordon 'xao động' khi biết Liverpool hỏi mua

Anthony GordonLiverpoolPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedChuyển nhượng

Anthony Gordon được cho đã trở thành mục tiêu chiêu mộ của Liverpool. Dù vậy, Newcastle United sẽ nỗ lực để giữ cầu thủ này ở St. James' Park.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool thất bại trong việc chiêu mộ Gordon
  • Cầu thủ chạy cánh này háo hức khi biết Liverpool hỏi mua
  • Có khả năng ở lại Newcastle vào mùa Hè
Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới