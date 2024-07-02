Chuyển nhượng: Anthony Gordon 'xao động' khi biết Liverpool hỏi mua

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleChuyển nhượng: Anthony Gordon 'xao động' khi biết Liverpool hỏi muaAnthony GordonLiverpoolPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedChuyển nhượngAnthony Gordon được cho đã trở thành mục tiêu chiêu mộ của Liverpool. Dù vậy, Newcastle United sẽ nỗ lực để giữ cầu thủ này ở St. James' Park.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool thất bại trong việc chiêu mộ GordonCầu thủ chạy cánh này háo hức khi biết Liverpool hỏi muaCó khả năng ở lại Newcastle vào mùa HèĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới