Chelsea hoàn tất chiêu mộ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall từ Leicester City với giá 30 triệu Bảng

Getty ImagesGill ClarkChelsea hoàn tất chiêu mộ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall từ Leicester City với giá 30 triệu BảngChelseaKiernan Dewsbury-HallChuyển nhượngLeicester CityPremier LeagueKiernan Dewsbury-Hall đã hoàn tất việc gia nhập Chelsea từ Leicester City, theo chân ông thầy Enzo Maresca đến Stamford Bridge.Tiền vệ đồng ý hợp đồng 5 năm với ChelseaChuyển đến từ Leicester City sau mùa giải ấn tượngTái hợp ông thầy cũ Maresca