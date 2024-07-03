Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea GFXGetty Images
Chelsea hoàn tất chiêu mộ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall từ Leicester City với giá 30 triệu Bảng

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall đã hoàn tất việc gia nhập Chelsea từ Leicester City, theo chân ông thầy Enzo Maresca đến Stamford Bridge.

  • Tiền vệ đồng ý hợp đồng 5 năm với Chelsea
  • Chuyển đến từ Leicester City sau mùa giải ấn tượng
  • Tái hợp ông thầy cũ Maresca
