Trent Alexander-Arnold Phil FodenGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

CĐV phẫn nộ vì Phil Foden vẫn được đá chính ở ĐT Anh

Phil FodenTrent Alexander-ArnoldGareth SouthgateDenmark vs EnglandDenmarkEnglandEuropean Championship

Người hâm mộ tức giận khi HLV Gareth Southgate được cho là sẽ tiếp tục sử dụng Trent Alexander-Arnold và Phil Foden trong trận đấu với Đan Mạch.

  • HLV Southgate không thay đổi đội hình
  • Foden & Alexander-Arnold tiếp tục đá chính
  • CĐV phản đối sử dụng Foden
