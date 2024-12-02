Bị CĐV Liverpool hát chế giễu, HLV Pep Guardiola giơ tay đếm cúp để đáp trả

AFPPeter McVitieBị CĐV Liverpool hát chế giễu, HLV Pep Guardiola giơ tay đếm cúp để đáp trảP. GuardiolaLiverpoolManchester CityLiverpool vs Manchester CityPremier LeagueCác CĐV Liverpool đã chế nhạo Pep Guardiola bằng cách hô vang "sa thải vào sáng mai" khi The Kop dẫn 2-0 Man City ở Anfield.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiMan City đã không thắng 7 trận liên tiếpHLV Guardiola bị các CĐV mỉa maiHLV của Man City có hành động đáp trảFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱