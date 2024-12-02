FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITYAFP
Peter McVitie

Bị CĐV Liverpool hát chế giễu, HLV Pep Guardiola giơ tay đếm cúp để đáp trả

P. GuardiolaLiverpoolManchester CityLiverpool vs Manchester CityPremier League

Các CĐV Liverpool đã chế nhạo Pep Guardiola bằng cách hô vang "sa thải vào sáng mai" khi The Kop dẫn 2-0 Man City ở Anfield.

  • Man City đã không thắng 7 trận liên tiếp
  • HLV Guardiola bị các CĐV mỉa mai
  • HLV của Man City có hành động đáp trả
