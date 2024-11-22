Bay sang Mỹ xem bóng rổ, Marcus Rashford mất điểm trầm trọng với tân HLV Ruben Amorim của Man Utd

GettyRichard MartinBay sang Mỹ xem bóng rổ, Marcus Rashford mất điểm trầm trọng với tân HLV Ruben Amorim của Man UtdManchester UnitedM. RashfordR. AmorimPremier LeagueMarcus Rashford cần phải cho thấy thái độ tích cực hơn dưới thời tân HLV Ruben Amorim hoặc đối mặt với nguy cơ bị buộc phả rời khỏi CLB.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiRashford đang có một mùa giải khó khănMới chỉ có 1 bàn thắng ở Premier League mùa nàyĐược thúc đẩy để lột xác dưới thời HLV AmorimFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther70557 Bình chọn