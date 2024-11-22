Marcus Rashford Ruben AmorimGetty
Richard Martin

Bay sang Mỹ xem bóng rổ, Marcus Rashford mất điểm trầm trọng với tân HLV Ruben Amorim của Man Utd

Manchester UnitedM. RashfordR. AmorimPremier League

Marcus Rashford cần phải cho thấy thái độ tích cực hơn dưới thời tân HLV Ruben Amorim hoặc đối mặt với nguy cơ bị buộc phả rời khỏi CLB.

  • Rashford đang có một mùa giải khó khăn
  • Mới chỉ có 1 bàn thắng ở Premier League mùa này
  • Được thúc đẩy để lột xác dưới thời HLV Amorim
