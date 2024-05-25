Andre Onana: Marcus Rashford là một trong những cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giới

GettyRichard MillsAndre Onana: Marcus Rashford là một trong những cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giớiMarcus RashfordAndre OnanaManchester UnitedManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityFA CupThủ môn Andre Onana cho biết Marcus Rashford là một trong những cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giớI, bất chấp những gì đã thể hiện ở mùa giải năm nay.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd gặp Man City ở chung kết FA CupThủ môn Onana bảo vệ phong độ của RashfordAnh nói Rashford là một trong những cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giớiĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới