Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Andre Onana: Marcus Rashford là một trong những cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giới

Thủ môn Andre Onana cho biết Marcus Rashford là một trong những cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giớI, bất chấp những gì đã thể hiện ở mùa giải năm nay.

  • Man Utd gặp Man City ở chung kết FA Cup
  • Thủ môn Onana bảo vệ phong độ của Rashford
  • Anh nói Rashford là một trong những cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giới
