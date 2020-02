Unggul Empat Aspek Melawan Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bruno Fernandes Catat Debut Menjanjikan

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Wolves:



• 88 passes (most on the pitch)

• 44 final 1/3 passes (most on the pitch)

• 5 shots (most on the pitch)

• 5 tackles (3rd most from midfield)

• 3 shots OT (most on the pitch)



A constant threat from range.