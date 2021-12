Serge Gnabry Gemilang, Bayern Munich Cukur VfB Stuttgart 5-0

5 - FC Bayern's Serge #Gnabry has been directly involved in five goals in a competitive match for only the second time in his career (3 goals, 2 assists), with the only previous instance coming in the 7-2 win at Spurs in October 2019 (4 goals & 1 assist). Spectacle. #VFBFCB pic.twitter.com/5hJfGCytGg