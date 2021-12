Real Madrid Diimbangi Klub Papan Bawah Cadiz

100 - @vinijr will play his 100th game in #LaLiga tonight vs Cádiz becoming in the 7th Brazilian player to reach this milestone for @realmadriden in the competition after Marcelo (377), Roberto Carlos (370), Casemiro (206), Ronaldo (127), Sávio (105) & Robinho (101). Centenary. pic.twitter.com/ofuKINqc9K