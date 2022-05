Terbaik! Rasio Assist Bintang Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Memang Gila

1 - Of the 415 players with 15+ assists in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne has best the minutes per assist ratio in the competition, setting up a goal every 186 minutes:



186 - Kevin De Bruyne

214 - José Antonio Reyes

217 - Leroy Sané

226 - Nani

227 - Dimitri Payet



