37 – Since the start of last season, Kevin De Bruyne has generated 37 shots against Man Utd in the Premier League (17 shots, 20 chances created); the most by any player against a team in this period.



37 - De Bruyne v Man Utd

36 - B. Fernandes v Villa

32 - Mané v Burnley



