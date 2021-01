Laporan Pertandingan: Real Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona (Pen. 2-3)

15 - @RealSociedadEN's Mikel Oyarzabal has scored more penalties without missing one than any other LaLiga player since the start of 2015/16 in all competitions (15, 12 in @LaLigaEN, 2 in Copa del Rey and 1 in #SupercopaDeEspana). Specialist. pic.twitter.com/aVQGYisd2n