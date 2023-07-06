KUIS: Hanya Fanatik Manchester United Yang Dapat Tebak 12 Dari 15 Legenda Klub Ini...Parshva Shah dan Adhe MakayasaGOALQUIZManchester United FCLiga PrimerUji pengetahuan Anda dan lihat apakah Anda dapat mengenali para pemain ikonik ini.<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Darren Fletcher</li><li>Paul Scholes</li><li>Nicky Butt</li><li>Kieran Richardson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Denis Irwin</li><li>Quinton Fortune</li><li>Clayton Blackmore</li><li>Paul Parker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Liam Miller</li><li>David Bellion</li><li>Ronny Johnsen</li><li>Ruud van Nistelrooy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Louis Saha</li><li>Wes Brown</li><li>Jose Kleberson</li><li>Dwight Yorke</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Teddy Sheringham</li><li>Terry Cooke</li><li>Andy Cole</li><li>Danny Webber</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Eric Cantona</li><li>Joe Spence</li><li>Stan Pearson</li><li>Federico Macheda</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ryan Giggs</li><li>Brian McClair</li><li>Lee Sharpe</li><li>Jonathan Greening</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Denis Law</li><li>Sir Bobby Charlton</li><li>Jack Rowley</li><li>George Best</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>John Connelly</li><li>Henning Berg</li><li>Andrei Kanchelskis</li><li>Mark Hughes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ben Foster</li><li>Edwin van der Sar</li><li>Fabien Barthez</li><li>Alex Stepney</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>John O'Shea</li><li>Nemanja Vidic</li><li>Jaap Stam</li><li>Phil Jones</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roger Bryne</li><li>Bryan Robson</li><li>Tommy Taylor</li><li>Nobby Stiles</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roy Keane</li><li>Alan Smith</li><li>Duncan Edwards</li><li>Wayne Rooney</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Mikael Silvestre</li><li>Gabriel Heinze</li><li>Laurent Blanc</li><li>Lee Roche</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gary Pallister</li><li>Arthur Albiston</li><li>Paul McGrath</li><li>Steve Bruce</li></ul></section>