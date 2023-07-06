KUIS: Hanya Fanatik Manchester United Yang Dapat Tebak 12 Dari 15 Legenda Klub Ini...

Uji pengetahuan Anda dan lihat apakah Anda dapat mengenali para pemain ikonik ini.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Darren Fletcher</li><li>Paul Scholes</li><li>Nicky Butt</li><li>Kieran Richardson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Denis Irwin</li><li>Quinton Fortune</li><li>Clayton Blackmore</li><li>Paul Parker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Liam Miller</li><li>David Bellion</li><li>Ronny Johnsen</li><li>Ruud van Nistelrooy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Louis Saha</li><li>Wes Brown</li><li>Jose Kleberson</li><li>Dwight Yorke</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Teddy Sheringham</li><li>Terry Cooke</li><li>Andy Cole</li><li>Danny Webber</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Eric Cantona</li><li>Joe Spence</li><li>Stan Pearson</li><li>Federico Macheda</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ryan Giggs</li><li>Brian McClair</li><li>Lee Sharpe</li><li>Jonathan Greening</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Denis Law</li><li>Sir Bobby Charlton</li><li>Jack Rowley</li><li>George Best</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>John Connelly</li><li>Henning Berg</li><li>Andrei Kanchelskis</li><li>Mark Hughes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ben Foster</li><li>Edwin van der Sar</li><li>Fabien Barthez</li><li>Alex Stepney</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>John O'Shea</li><li>Nemanja Vidic</li><li>Jaap Stam</li><li>Phil Jones</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roger Bryne</li><li>Bryan Robson</li><li>Tommy Taylor</li><li>Nobby Stiles</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roy Keane</li><li>Alan Smith</li><li>Duncan Edwards</li><li>Wayne Rooney</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Mikael Silvestre</li><li>Gabriel Heinze</li><li>Laurent Blanc</li><li>Lee Roche</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gary Pallister</li><li>Arthur Albiston</li><li>Paul McGrath</li><li>Steve Bruce</li></ul></section>