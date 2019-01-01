Live Scores
Banjir Ucapan Belasungkawa Untuk Jose Antonio Reyes

Getty Images
Ucapan dukacita datang dari sederet tokoh dan tim sepakbola dunia menyusul kematian tragis Jose Antonio Reyes.

Jagat sepakbola dilanda kabar duka menyusul kematian tragis Jose Antonio Reyes di usia 35 tahun.

Kecelakaan mobil merenggut nyawa mantan bintang Arsenal, Sevilla, Real Madrid, dan Atletico Madrid ini pada Sabtu (1/6).

Pernyataan belasungkawa pun mengalir deras dari barisan tokoh dan tim sepakbola dunia, dari mantan rekan setim Reyes seperti Thierry Henry serta Freddie Ljungberg hingga Tottenham Hotspur yang notabene rival Arsenal.

Rest in peace, Jose!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mi primer gran amigo en el mundo del fútbol profesional, mi compañero de habitación, que siempre quería dormir con el aire acondicionado aún estando a -10 grados. Un tipo humilde que siempre tenía una sonrisa en su cara, grandísimo futbolista y fenomenal persona. No podía despertarme hoy de peor forma. Nunca olvidaré cuando tu y tu familia me acogisteis en vuestra casa en mis primeras navidades en Inglaterra cuando yo estaba solo y tenía 16 años. Nunca olvidaré nuestros partidos de fútbol tenis en el gimnasio antes y después de los entrenamientos. Nuestra conexión en el campo también fué especial, ya que era siempre fácil encontrarte entre líneas para que tu después marcaras las diferencias. Yo siempre digo que has sido uno de los talentos más grandes de nuestro fútbol y sé que no me equivoco. Hace 2 días estaba hablando de ti en una entrevista, puede que fuera una señal, quién sabe, para acordarme de ti, mi gran amigo. Nunca te olvidaré, nunca te olvidaremos. Siempre en nuestros corazones. Descansa en paz Jose Antonio Reyes. Te quiero mucho. Cesc

A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on

 

