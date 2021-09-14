Jadwal Liga Champions Hari Ini, LIVE, Hasil, Klasemen, Berita & Topskor 2021/22
Liga Champions Eropa telah kembali! Kompetisi ini akan dimulai lewat putaran grup, Selasa (14/9), hingga Desember mendatang. Setelah itu, Liga Champions akan kembali per Februari 2022 dengan memasuki fase gugur.
Saat ini, Liga Champions tengah menjalani matchday pertama yang akan berlangsung hingga Kamis (16/9) dini hari WIB.
Berikut ini Goal sajikan segala informasi penting yang perlu Anda ketahui tentang Liga Champions!
Jadwal Putaran Grup Matchday Pertama Liga Champions 2020/21
|Kick-off (WIB)
|Jadwal Final
|Stasiun TV
|Selasa (14/9), 23:45
|Sevilla vs RB Salzburg
|Champions TV 2
|Selasa (14/9), 23:45
|Young Boys vs Manchester United
|SCTV & Champions TV 1
|Rabu (15/9), 02:00
|Lille vs Wolfsburg
|Vidio
|Rabu (15/9), 02:00
|Villarreal vs Atalanta
|Vidio
|Rabu (15/9), 02:00
|Chelsea vs Zenit
|Champions TV 2 & Vidio
|Rabu (15/9), 02:00
|Malmo vs Juventus
|Vidio
|Rabu (15/9), 02:00
|Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
|SCTV & Champions TV 1
|Rabu (15/9), 02:00
|Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica
|Vidio
|Rabu (15/9), 23:45
|Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund
|SCTV & Champions TV 1
|Rabu (15/9), 23:45
|Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|Champions TV 2
|Kamis (16/9), 02:00
|Inter Milan vs Real Madrid
|Champions TV 2 & Vidio
|Kamis (16/9), 02:00
|Atletico Madrid vs Porto
|Vidio
|Kamis (16/9), 02:00
|Club Brugge vs PSG
|Vidio
|Kamis (16/9), 02:00
|Liverpool vs AC Milan
|SCTV & Champions TV 1
|Kamis (16/9), 02:00
|Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
|Vidio
|Kamis (16/9), 02:00
|Sporting vs Ajax
|Vidio
Hasil Babak Grup Liga Champions
|Grup A
|Grup B
|Club Brugge
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig
|Milan
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Porto
|Grup C
|Grup D
|Ajax
Besiktas
Borussia Dortmund
Sporting
|Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol
|Grup E
|Grup F
|Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Dynamo Kiev
|Atalanta
Manchester United
Villarreal
Young Boys
|Grup G
|Grup H
|Lille
RB Salzburg
Sevilla
Wolfsburg
|Chelsea
Juventus
Malmo
Zenit
Liga Champions telah kembali bergulir dengan dimulainya matchday perdana putaran grup yang akan mempertemukan raksasa-raksasa Eropa, dengan Grup E menjadi saksi big match pertama antara Barcelona melawan Bayern Munich.
Grup A akan disorot karena dihuni dua klub kaya raya dan akan menyajikan 'derbi minyak' antara PSG dan Manchester City, Sementara itu Grup B didapuk sebagai grup neraka karena terdapat tim bersejarah Eropa: Liverpool, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, dan Porto.
Inter Milan dan Real Madrid kembali saling berjibaku di Grup D, sementara juara bertahan Chelsea ditemani oleh Juventus, Malmo, dan Zenit.
|Matchday 1
|Matchday 2
|Sevilla - RB Salzburg
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Inter Milan
|Young Boys - Manchester United
|Ajax - Besiktas
|Lille - Wolfsburg
|Real Madrid - Sheriff Tiraspol
|Villarreal - Atalanta
|AC Milan - Atletico Madrid
|Chelsea - Zenit
|Borussia Dortmund - Sporting
|Malmo - Juventus
|PSG - Manchester City
|Barcelona - Bayern Munich
|Porto - Liverpool
|Dynamo Kiev - Benfica
|RB Leipzig - Club Brugge
|Besiktas - Borussia Dortmund
|Atalanta - Young Boys
|Sheriff Tiraspol - Shakhtar Donetsk
|Zenit - Malmo
|Inter Milan - Real Madrid
|Wolfsburg - Sevilla
|Atletico Madrid - Porto
|Bayern Munich - Dynamo Kiev
|Club Brugge - PSG
|RB Salzburg - Lille
|Liverpool - AC Milan
|Juventus - Chelsea
|Manchester City - RB Leipzig
|Benfica - Barcelona
|Sporting - Ajax
|Manchester United - Villarreal
|Matchday 3
|Matchday 4
|Besiktas - Sporting
|Malmo - Chelsea
|Club Brugge - Manchester City
|Wolfsburg - RB Salzburg
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
|Villarreal - Young Boys
|PSG - RB Leipzig
|Juventus - Zenit
|Atletico Madrid - Liverpool
|Bayern Munich - Benfica
|Inter Milan - Sheriff Tiraspol
|Sevilla - Lille
|Ajax - Borussia Dortmund
|Dynamo Kiev - Barcelona
|Porto - AC Milan
|Atalanta - Manchester United
|RB Salzburg - Wolfsburg
|Real Madrid - Shakhtar Donetsk
|Barcelona - Dynamo Kiev
|AC Milan - Porto
|Lille - Sevilla
|Sporting - Besiktas
|Manchester United - Atalanta
|Borussia Dortmund - Ajax
|Zenit - Juventus
|Sheriff Tiraspol - Inter Milan
|Benfica - Bayern Munich
|Liverpool - Atletico Madrid
|Chelsea - Malmo
|Manchester City - Club Brugge
|Young Boys - Villarreal
|RB Leipzig - PSG
|Matchday 5
|Matchday 6
|Dynamo Kiev - Bayern Munich
|RB Leipzig - Manchester City
|Villarreal - Manchester United
|PSG - Club Brugge
|Chelsea - Juventus
|Ajax - Sporting
|Barcelona - Benfica
|Porto - Atletico Madrid
|Sevilla - Wolfsburg
|Real Madrid - Inter Milan
|Malmo - Zenit
|AC Milan - Liverpool
|Lille - RB Salzburg
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Sheriff Tiraspol
|Young Boys - Atalanta
|Borussia Dortmund - Besiktas
|Besiktas - Ajax
|Zenit - Chelsea
|Inter Milan - Shakhtar Donetsk
|Juventus - Malmo
|Sporting - Borussia Dortmund
|Benfica - Dynamo Kiev
|Manchester City - PSG
|Atalanta - Villarreal
|Atletico Madird - AC Milan
|Wolfsburg - Lille
|Liverpool - Porto
|RB Salzburg - Sevilla
|Club Brugge - RB Leipzig
|Manchester United - Young Boys
|Sheriff Tiraspol - Real Madrid
|Bayern Munich - Barcelona
