Liga Champions

Jadwal Liga Champions Hari Ini, LIVE, Hasil, Klasemen, Berita & Topskor 2021/22

Muhammad Zaki Taifurrahman
Online Journalist
Getty/Goal
Simak informasi penting terkait Liga Champions 2021/22, mulai dari jadwal, hasil, hingga topskor turnamen.

Liga Champions Eropa telah kembali! Kompetisi ini akan dimulai lewat putaran grup, Selasa (14/9), hingga Desember mendatang. Setelah itu, Liga Champions akan kembali per Februari 2022 dengan memasuki fase gugur.

Saat ini, Liga Champions tengah menjalani matchday  pertama yang akan berlangsung hingga Kamis (16/9) dini hari WIB.

Berikut ini Goal  sajikan segala informasi penting yang perlu Anda ketahui tentang Liga Champions!

LIVESCORE

LIVE   Sevilla vs RB Salzburg

LIVE  Young Boys vs Manchester United

LIVE  Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

LIVE Chelsea vs Zenit

LIVE Malmo vs Juventus

LIVE Lille vs Wolfsburg

LIVE  Villarreal vs Atalanta

LIVE Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica

LIVE Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund

LIVE Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk

LIVE Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

LIVE Atletico Madrid vs Porto

LIVE Club Brugge vs PSG

LIVE Liverpool vs AC Milan

LIVE Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

LIVE Sporting vs Ajax

Jadwal Putaran Grup Matchday Pertama Liga Champions 2020/21 

Kick-off (WIB) Jadwal Final Stasiun TV
Selasa (14/9), 23:45 Sevilla vs RB Salzburg Champions TV 2
Selasa (14/9), 23:45 Young Boys vs Manchester United SCTV & Champions TV 1
Rabu (15/9), 02:00 Lille vs Wolfsburg Vidio
Rabu (15/9), 02:00 Villarreal vs Atalanta Vidio
Rabu (15/9), 02:00 Chelsea vs Zenit Champions TV 2 & Vidio
Rabu (15/9), 02:00 Malmo vs Juventus Vidio
Rabu (15/9), 02:00 Barcelona vs Bayern Munich SCTV & Champions TV 1
Rabu (15/9), 02:00 Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica Vidio
Rabu (15/9), 23:45 Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund SCTV & Champions TV 1
Rabu (15/9), 23:45 Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions TV 2
Kamis (16/9), 02:00 Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Champions TV 2 & Vidio
Kamis (16/9), 02:00 Atletico Madrid vs Porto Vidio
Kamis (16/9), 02:00 Club Brugge vs PSG Vidio
Kamis (16/9), 02:00 Liverpool vs AC Milan SCTV & Champions TV 1
Kamis (16/9), 02:00 Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Vidio
Kamis (16/9), 02:00 Sporting vs Ajax Vidio

Hasil Babak Grup Liga Champions

Grup A Grup B
Club Brugge
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig		 Milan
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Porto
Grup C Grup D
Ajax
Besiktas
Borussia Dortmund
Sporting		 Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol
Grup E Grup F
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Dynamo Kiev		 Atalanta
Manchester United
Villarreal
Young Boys
Grup G Grup H
Lille
RB Salzburg
Sevilla
Wolfsburg		 Chelsea
Juventus
Malmo
Zenit

Klik di sini untuk melihat klasemen Liga Champions selengkapnya

Liga Champions telah kembali bergulir dengan dimulainya matchday  perdana putaran grup yang akan mempertemukan raksasa-raksasa Eropa, dengan Grup E menjadi saksi  big match  pertama antara Barcelona melawan Bayern Munich.

Grup A akan disorot karena dihuni dua klub kaya raya dan akan menyajikan 'derbi minyak' antara PSG dan Manchester City, Sementara itu Grup B didapuk sebagai grup neraka karena terdapat tim bersejarah Eropa: Liverpool, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, dan Porto.

Inter Milan dan Real Madrid kembali saling berjibaku di Grup D, sementara juara bertahan Chelsea ditemani oleh Juventus, Malmo, dan Zenit.

Matchday 1 Matchday 2
Sevilla - RB Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk - Inter Milan
Young Boys - Manchester United Ajax - Besiktas
Lille - Wolfsburg Real Madrid - Sheriff Tiraspol
Villarreal - Atalanta AC Milan - Atletico Madrid
Chelsea - Zenit Borussia Dortmund - Sporting
Malmo - Juventus PSG - Manchester City
Barcelona - Bayern Munich Porto - Liverpool 
Dynamo Kiev - Benfica RB Leipzig - Club Brugge
Besiktas - Borussia Dortmund Atalanta - Young Boys
Sheriff Tiraspol - Shakhtar Donetsk Zenit - Malmo
Inter Milan - Real Madrid Wolfsburg - Sevilla
Atletico Madrid - Porto Bayern Munich - Dynamo Kiev
Club Brugge - PSG RB Salzburg - Lille
Liverpool - AC Milan Juventus - Chelsea
Manchester City - RB Leipzig Benfica - Barcelona
Sporting - Ajax Manchester United - Villarreal
 
Matchday 3 Matchday 4
Besiktas - Sporting Malmo - Chelsea
Club Brugge - Manchester City Wolfsburg - RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid Villarreal - Young Boys
PSG - RB Leipzig Juventus - Zenit
Atletico Madrid - Liverpool Bayern Munich - Benfica
Inter Milan - Sheriff Tiraspol Sevilla - Lille
Ajax - Borussia Dortmund Dynamo Kiev - Barcelona
Porto - AC Milan Atalanta - Manchester United
RB Salzburg - Wolfsburg Real Madrid - Shakhtar Donetsk
Barcelona - Dynamo Kiev AC Milan - Porto
Lille - Sevilla Sporting - Besiktas
Manchester United - Atalanta Borussia Dortmund - Ajax
Zenit - Juventus Sheriff Tiraspol - Inter Milan
Benfica - Bayern Munich Liverpool - Atletico Madrid
Chelsea - Malmo Manchester City - Club Brugge
Young Boys - Villarreal RB Leipzig - PSG
 
Matchday 5 Matchday 6
Dynamo Kiev - Bayern Munich RB Leipzig - Manchester City
Villarreal - Manchester United PSG - Club Brugge
Chelsea - Juventus Ajax - Sporting
Barcelona - Benfica Porto - Atletico Madrid
Sevilla - Wolfsburg Real Madrid - Inter Milan
Malmo - Zenit AC Milan - Liverpool
Lille - RB Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk - Sheriff Tiraspol
Young Boys - Atalanta Borussia Dortmund - Besiktas
Besiktas - Ajax Zenit - Chelsea
Inter Milan - Shakhtar Donetsk Juventus - Malmo
Sporting - Borussia Dortmund Benfica - Dynamo Kiev
Manchester City - PSG Atalanta - Villarreal
Atletico Madird - AC Milan Wolfsburg - Lille
Liverpool - Porto RB Salzburg - Sevilla
Club Brugge - RB Leipzig Manchester United - Young Boys
Sheriff Tiraspol - Real Madrid Bayern Munich - Barcelona

Klik di sini untuk melihat hasil pertandingan Liga Champions 2021/22 selengkapnya

Berita Liga Champions

Klik di sini untuk melihat lebih banyak berita Liga Champions

