Fantasy Football

Daftar 100 Nama Tim Fantasy Football Terlucu & Terkocak!

Tegar Paramartha
Editor
Fantasy Premier League FPL
Getty/Premier League/Goal composite
Anda bermain gim fantasy football? Mungkin nama-nama ini bisa menjadi inspirasi untuk tim buatan Anda!

Anda telah mendaftar untuk bermain fantasy football, dengan hati-hati memilih skuad, mendesain jersey dan kemudian...memutuskan nama tim Anda.

Kita semua pernah mengalaminya - menghabiskan banyak waktu untuk menciptakan nama unik yang lucu dan kocak tetapi tetap berkaitan dengan sepakbola.

Kali ini, Anda tidak perlu bersusah payah, Goal akan membantu menghemat energi dan waktu Anda.

    Kami telah mengoleksi 100 nama tim fantasy football yang terlucu (dan aman untuk keluarga). Baca daftar tersebut di bawah ini dan pakai atau jadikan sebagai inspirasi!

    100. Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

    99. Only Kruls & Horses

    98. Purple Reina

    97. Hakuna Juan Mata

    96. Top Dier

    95. It's All Gone Shane Long

    94. Ibe Gotta Feeling

    93. Batshuayi Crazy

    92. Rhythm of Van Dijk

    91. Two's Kompany

    90. Best Ings In Life Are Free

    89. Delph & Safety

    88. Earth, Wind & Maguire

    87. Citizen Kane

    86. Krul Intentions

    85. Giroud Awakening

    84. Kepa Clean Sheet

    83. Goals Aloud

    82. Cry Me a River Plate

    81. Dynamo Chicken Kiev

    80. Cameroon Diaz

    79. Lacazette dello Sport

    78. Diego Costa Coffee

    77. Lads On Toure

    76. No Kane, No Gain

    75. Luke KyleWalker

    74. Obi Wan-Bissaka

    73. Krul and the Gang

    72. Jurgener Believers

    71. Alisson Wonderland

    70. Lovren An Elevator

    69. Gangster's Allardyce

    68. Crouch Potato

    67. The Big Lewandowski

    66. Olympique Mayonnaise

    65. Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil

    64. Bilbao Baggins

    63. Top of the Klopps

    62. Come Digne With Me

    61. Kings of Leon Osman

    60. Dunk 'n' Donuts

    59. Deeney in a Bottle

    58. Turkish De Ligt

    57. Tea & Busquets

    56. Pique and De Bruyne

    55. Dzeko and the Bunnymen

    54. The Cesc Pistols

    53. TAA Very Much

    52. Moves Like Agger

    51. Sonic Huth

    50. Neuer Gonna Give You Up

    Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich

    49. Silence of the Lahms

    48. Hit Me Bebe One More Time

    47. Pjanic at the Disco

    46. You Petr Cech Yourself

    45. Pepe Pig

    44. For Fuchs Sake

    43. Tinchy Sneijder

    42. Obi-Wan Iwobi

    41. One Flew Over Lukaku's Nest

    40. When Harry Met Alli

    Dele Alli Harry Kane Tottenham

    39. Expected Toulouse

    38. Dukes of Hazard

    37. Willian Dollar Baby

    36. Enter Shaqiri

    35. Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

    34. Game of Stones

    33. Giroud Let the Dogs out?

    32. Fiorentina Turner

    31. All the Smallings

    30. Gylfi Pleasures

    Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton 2019-20

    29. Kroos Control

    28. Murder on Zidane's floor

    27. The Zarate Kid

    26. Smack My Bilic Up

    25. Pique Blinders

    24. Baines on Toast

    23. Blink-1 Eto'o

    22. The Passion of the Cruyff

    21. Egg Fried Reus

    20. How I Met Your Mata

    Juan Mata Manchester United 2019-20

    19. Martial Law

    18. Absolutely Fabregas

    17. Cesc and the City

    16. Balotelli-Tubbies

    15. Boom Xhakalaka

    14. Neville Wears Prada

    13. Klopps and Robbers

    12. No Weimann No Cry

    11. Lord of the Ings

    10. Guns ’N Moses

    Victor Moses Inter Milan 2019-20

    9. Ayew Being Served?

    8. The Wizard of Ozil

    7. Flying Without Ings

    6. Benteke Fried Chicken

    5. Show Me Da Mane

    4. Game of Throw-ins

    3. Ctrl Alt De Laet

    2. Who Ate All Depays?

    1. Lallanas in Pyjamas

    Adam Lallana Liverpool 2019-20

