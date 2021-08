Achraf Hakimi Sumbang Gol Perdana, PSG Menangi Laga Pembuka Ligue 1 Prancis

1 - Achraf Hakimi is the first Paris player to score for his debuts in Ligue 1 since Metehan Guclu in April 2019 v Nantes. He is the 2nd Moroccan to score for PSG in the top-flight after Talal El Karkouri in December 2002. Rocket.🚀#ESTACPSG pic.twitter.com/MRRBbSYnGJ