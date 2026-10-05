Pamplona Overview

Bournemouth have dramatically shifted their stance regarding the future of star midfielder Alex Scott, opening the door for a potential January departure. The England international has been the subject of intense interest from the Premier League's elite, but the Cherries will only sanction a move if their steep financial demands are met.
Morgan Rogers has heaped praise on veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, labelling the former Liverpool captain a "machine" following his standout performance in Chelsea's recent victory. The Blues' young forward also highlighted the tactical influence of Xabi Alonso as the club continues its impressive early-season momentum.
Former England right-back Danny Mills has told GOAL who his preferred option to fill that position would be, with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold and competing with the likes of Reece James and Tino Livramento for a regular starting berth. The Three Lions are looking to build on their semi-final run at the 2026 World Cup, with positive progress being made in UEFA Nations League competition.