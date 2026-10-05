Pamplona Overview

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Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27

Rogers hails ‘machine’ Henderson

Morgan Rogers has heaped praise on veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, labelling the former Liverpool captain a "machine" following his standout performance in Chelsea's recent victory. The Blues' young forward also highlighted the tactical influence of Xabi Alonso as the club continues its impressive early-season momentum.

J. HendersonM. Rogers
Trent Alexander-Arnold Reece James England 2026

Alexander-Arnold vs James: Ex-England right-back makes his pick

Former England right-back Danny Mills has told GOAL who his preferred option to fill that position would be, with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold and competing with the likes of Reece James and Tino Livramento for a regular starting berth. The Three Lions are looking to build on their semi-final run at the 2026 World Cup, with positive progress being made in UEFA Nations League competition.

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October 2026
Copa del Rey
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Brentford crestBrentford6240126610
D
W
D
D
D
5Everton crestEverton624085310
D
W
D
D
D
6Chelsea crestChelsea63121513210
W
L
D
L
W
7Leeds United crestLeeds United62318539
L
D
W
D
D
8Hull City crestHull City62318629
D
L
D
D
W
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