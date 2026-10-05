Pamplona Overview

Alexander-Arnold vs James: Ex-England right-back makes his pick

Former England right-back Danny Mills has told GOAL who his preferred option to fill that position would be, with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold and competing with the likes of Reece James and Tino Livramento for a regular starting berth. The Three Lions are looking to build on their semi-final run at the 2026 World Cup, with positive progress being made in UEFA Nations League competition.