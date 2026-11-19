Sunderland host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

In their most recent league meeting at the Stadium of Light, Nottingham Forest secured a resounding 5-0 away victory over Sunderland. Prior to that heavy defeat, Sunderland had successfully edged out Nottingham Forest with a narrow 1-0 away win at the City Ground.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Premier League kick-off?

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

How to buy Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets are primarily distributed directly through the official ticketing portals of both clubs (Sunderland AFC's e-ticketing platform for home fixtures at the Stadium of Light, and Nottingham Forest's official ticket office for fixtures at the City Ground). Buying directly ensures face-value pricing and valid entry.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult General Admission: £35 to £56 .

. Concessions (Seniors 65+ & Under 22s): £22 to £38 .

. Under 16s / Juniors: £12 to £20 .

. Official Matchday Hospitality: Starts from £110 to £250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Starting Resale Price: £62 to £81 .

. Average Secondary Ticket Price: £126 to £132 .

. Premium / Longside Resale Seats: £160 to £250+.

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Form

Sunderland have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, a W1-D2-L2 record. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, though that followed back-to-back losses against Coventry City in the league and Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. A 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford and a 0-0 draw with Leeds United complete the run. The Black Cats have scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Nottingham Forest have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Premier League outings, a W1-D1-L3 record. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Manchester City, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats against Brentford, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace. Forest also drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town during this stretch. Across five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on April 24, 2026, when Nottingham Forest won 5-0 at the Stadium of Light — a result that stands as the defining fixture in their recent history. Before that, Forest lost 1-0 to Sunderland at the City Ground in September 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, which include a pre-season friendly and two Championship fixtures, Sunderland hold two wins to Forest's one, with one draw and that heavy April defeat also on the record.