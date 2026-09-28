How to get Spain vs Croatia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Reigning world champions Spain open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign against Croatia in Seville, before the two sides meet again just a week later in Split. Both fixtures form part of a stacked League A, Group A3 schedule that also includes England and Czechia, and this early double-header carries plenty of weight given the quality on both sides.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Spain vs Croatia tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Spain vs Croatia kicks off at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville on September 26, 2026, with the exact local kick-off time to be confirmed by UEFA.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Where to buy Spain vs Croatia tickets?

Tickets for the Seville leg were first made available through the RFEF's official ticketing channels, with priority given to federation members before the fixture sold out completely. Official Croatian federation (HNS) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Split away leg.

Given how quickly the Seville leg sold out, early booking is strongly recommended for the away fixture in Split too, particularly with Spain's growing profile since their World Cup win.

How much are Spain vs Croatia tickets?

Official pricing for the Seville leg was set through the RFEF's ticketing channels before the fixture sold out at source. Official HNS pricing applies for the Split leg in the same way.

Seville (sold out at source): with no official inventory left, resale prices on the secondary market are running well above face value given the scale of demand around Spain's World Cup success

Split cheapest seats: from around €45 to €60, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals

Split mid-range seats: generally €90 to €160, offering a clearer view along the sidelines

Split premium seats: upwards of €250 for fans wanting the best available view

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. As with any fixture involving the world champions, prices can move quickly, so locking in a seat as early as possible is the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Croatia Form

Spain come into this match with five wins from their last five, all of which came at the 2026 World Cup. They beat Argentina 1-0 in the final and earlier defeated Austria 3-0, Portugal 1-0, Belgium 2-1, and France 2-0. Across those five matches, Spain scored seven goals and conceded none, keeping a clean sheet in every game.

Croatia's last five results are more varied. They won three and lost two, with their most recent match a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup round of 16. Earlier in the tournament, they beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0, but also lost 4-2 to England in the group stage. Croatia scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Spain vs Croatia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was at Euro 2024, where Spain won 3-0. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 in a Nations League fixture in June 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Spain have the stronger record, with their most emphatic win being a 6-0 victory at home in the Nations League in September 2018. The five meetings have produced 19 goals in total.



