How to buy Sevilla vs Real Betis tickets: The Seville Derby Dates, ticket prices & more

The Seville Derby, known locally as El Gran Derbi, is one of the most passionate and fiercely contested fixtures in world football. Taking place on November 21, 2026, Sevilla FC will host their bitter cross-town rivals, Real Betis, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium for a crucial La Liga showdown.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure the best seats for this unmissable derby. Keep reading to find out how to get your tickets right now.

When is Sevilla vs Real Betis?

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Where to buy Sevilla vs Real Betis tickets?

The best place to purchase tickets for the Seville Derby is directly through the official Sevilla FC website. Buying from the club ensures your tickets are authentic and purchased at face value. However, due to the massive local and international demand for this rivalry match, tickets on the official platform can sell out rapidly. StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, offering a reliable alternative to get you inside the stadium on matchday.

How much are Sevilla vs Real Betis tickets?

Standard face value tickets available through the official Sevilla FC ticketing platform start from €90. Prices vary depending on the category and location of the seat within the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last minute seats, with prices starting from approximately €100.

Everything you need to know about Sevilla vs Real Betis

El Gran Derbi is a fixture deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Andalusia. Dating back to their first official meeting in the early 20th century, Sevilla FC and Real Betis have contested countless memorable matches. The rivalry represents a historical divide in the city, making every tackle, goal, and victory hold immense weight.

Sevilla FC, traditionally the more decorated club in European competitions, will have the home advantage in front of a roaring crowd at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Real Betis, known for their loyal and vibrant supporters, will be aiming to silence the home fans and take the victory back to the green and white half of the city. For travelling fans and neutrals, attending this match is a bucket list experience that perfectly encapsulates the passion of Spanish football.

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