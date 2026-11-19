Queens Park Rangers host Watford on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Loftus Road in London.

In their most recent EFL Championship clash on April 3, 2026, QPR secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Watford at Loftus Road. During the 2025–26 season meetings, home advantage proved decisive, with each side claiming a 2-1 win on their respective home turf.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Queens Park Rangers vs Watford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Championship kick-off?

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford takes place at Loftus Road in London on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 07:30 Loftus Road

How to buy Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official QPR Club Box Office: Tickets can be purchased directly through Queens Park Rangers' official online ticketing portal, by calling their box office phone line, or in person at the QPR Superstore. Membership tiers or prior purchase history with the club are sometimes prioritized for high-demand fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Standard Seats: Generally range from £29 to £53 .

Generally range from . Concessions (Seniors & Young Adults): Range from £17 to £41 .

Range from . Juniors & Kids: Range from £12 to £35 , while accompanied young children (ages 2–7) range from £6 to £7.50 .

Range from , while accompanied young children (ages 2–7) range from . Away Section (Watford Fans): Typically starting between £25 and £30.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Entry Level: Generally start around £60 to £80 .

Generally start around . Prime Longside Seats: Typically range from £85 to £130 .

Typically range from . Away Fan / High-Demand Sections: Often range from £110 to £160+.

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Championship: Everything you need to know

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford Form

Queens Park Rangers have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Burnley, following a 4-1 home defeat to Southampton. The standout result in that run was a 5-0 win over Swansea City, though a 3-0 loss at Birmingham City reflects the inconsistency that has defined their recent form. QPR scored 11 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Watford have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Middlesbrough, which followed a 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Prior to that, the Hornets suffered consecutive defeats to Norwich City, losing 3-2, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, losing 1-0. Watford scored four goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Queens Park Rangers vs Watford: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Queens Park Rangers beat Watford 2-1 in a Championship fixture at Loftus Road. Across the last five head-to-head matches, QPR have won three times to Watford's two, with QPR also claiming a 3-1 victory in January 2025. The two clubs have shared closely contested results throughout this recent run, with four of the five matches decided by a single goal.