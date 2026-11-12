Portsmouth host West Brom on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Fratton Park in Portsmouth.

In their most recent league meeting at Fratton Park in January 2026, Portsmouth secured a dominant 3-0 victory against the Baggies. Prior to that encounter, West Brom claimed a convincing 5-1 win at The Hawthorns in January 2025, alongside a 1-1 draw earlier in the 2025–26 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Portsmouth vs West Brom, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion Championship kick-off?

Portsmouth vs West Brom takes place at Fratton Park in Portsmouth on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 19 5 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Fratton Park

How to buy Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official ticketing platforms of the participating clubs. Portsmouth's official ticket portal handles home allocations at Fratton Park, while West Bromwich Albion's official site provides away section tickets for traveling Baggies supporters who qualify through their loyalty points or membership tiers.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult: Start from £35 , rising to £37 .

Start from , rising to . Concession and Specialized Seating: Range from £16 to £30.50 .

Range from to . Premium and Executive Home Seats: Typically range from £48 to £50.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission: Generally start at approximately £75 for standard seats.

Generally start at approximately for standard seats. Average or Median Resale: Typically range between £80 and £83 depending on the specific stand and section at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion Championship: Everything you need to know

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion Form

Portsmouth have recorded three wins, two draws and no losses across their last five Championship fixtures, scoring eight goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Swansea City on November 3. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers and claimed a 0-1 away win at Norwich City. Mousinho's side have shown consistency at both ends of the pitch across that stretch.

West Brom have won three and drawn two of their last five Championship games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Southampton on November 3, following their 3-1 win at West Ham on October 31. The Baggies also won 3-2 at Blackburn Rovers and 1-2 at Wrexham during this run, scoring nine goals across five matches.

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Portsmouth won 3-0 at Fratton Park in the Championship. Before that, West Brom won 5-1 at The Hawthorns in January 2025, and the sides drew 1-1 at The Hawthorns in August 2025. Across the four most recent competitive meetings in the Championship era, results have been split, with each side claiming victories. Portsmouth won 3-0 in the last head-to-head at this venue.