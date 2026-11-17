Omonia Nicosia host Celtic on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

Omonia Nicosia and Celtic share no prior competitive history, meaning this UEFA Europa League encounter marks the very first head-to-head meeting between the two clubs. The inaugural fixture serves as an uncharted chapter for both squads as they look to secure vital points during the league phase of the tournament.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic Europa League kick-off?

Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic kicks off at the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Neo GSP Stadium

How to buy Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official club ticketing platforms and box offices of Omonia Nicosia and Celtic, which typically provide the safest and most direct route for supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seats: Generally range from approximately €25 to €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Tickets: Typically start around €80 to €85

Typically start around Average Market Prices: Scaling upward of €120 to €200+.

Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic Europa League: Everything you need to know

Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic Form

Omonia have won two, lost three and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Anorthosis in the Cyprus League, though they lost 3-1 to NEC Nijmegen in their previous Europa League outing. Earlier in the campaign, Benfica beat them 4-1. Berg's side have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Celtic have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five. They beat Kilmarnock 1-0 most recently in the Scottish Premiership and defeated Besiktas 3-2 in their previous Europa League match. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-0 loss to Falkirk. Celtic have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Omonia Nicosia vs Celtic: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Omonia Nicosia and Celtic across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added when records become available.