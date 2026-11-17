NK Celje host Olympiacos on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Stadion Z'dezele in Celje.

There is no prior competitive head-to-head history between NK Celje and Olympiacos, making this upcoming league phase encounter a brand-new European matchup for both clubs. Slovenian side Celje will look to leverage their home ground advantage in front of their supporters to pull off a statement result against seasoned European campaigners.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for NK Celje vs Olympiacos, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is NK Celje vs Olympiacos Europa League kick-off?

NK Celje vs Olympiacos at Stadion Z'dezele in Celje on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Z'dezele

How to buy NK Celje vs Olympiacos Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming NK Celje vs Olympiacos Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through NK Celje’s official ticketing portal and club office channels for home supporters and general admission sections at Stadion Z'dežele.

Tickets can be purchased directly through NK Celje’s official ticketing portal and club office channels for home supporters and general admission sections at Stadion Z'dežele. Official Away Sector: Olympiacos supporters looking to attend can purchase tickets through the official allocation provided via Olympiacos' official ticketing system in accordance with UEFA away-fan regulations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do NK Celje vs Olympiacos Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the NK Celje vs Olympiacos Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tier: Starting at approximately €86.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Basic Resale (Shortside / Longside): Typically ranging from €105 to €118 .

Typically ranging from . Premium / High-Demand Listings: Prices can range upward to €243.

NK Celje vs Olympiacos Europa League: Everything you need to know

NK Celje vs Olympiacos Form

NK Celje have picked up strong form recently, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 win at Radomlje in the Prva Liga, following their 3-2 Europa League victory over Sturm Graz. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Salzburg in Europe and beat Nafta 4-0 in the league. Across those five games, Celje scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last five outings, with three wins and two draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with PAOK Thessaloniki in the Super League, and before that they held Rennes to a 0-0 draw in the Europa League. Earlier victories over Kifisia, GS Marko and Kalamata show their domestic confidence. Across the five matches, Olympiacos scored eight goals and conceded one.

NK Celje vs Olympiacos: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NK Celje and Olympiacos.