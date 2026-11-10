How to get Liverpool vs Sunderland tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Liverpool host Sunderland on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Recent encounters in the Premier League reflect Liverpool's historical upper hand, with the Reds winning their most recent competitive fixture 1–0 away at the Stadium of Light in February 2026. Their previous meeting at Anfield in December 2025 ended in a tightly contested 1–1 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Sunderland kicks off at Anfield in Liverpool on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 13 2 Dec 2026 - 14:30 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Members who have the required previous purchase history or credits can enter the official ticket sales, ballots, and additional sales phases directly through the club's official website.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: face value prices typically range from approximately £9 to £60 .

face value prices typically range from approximately . Official Hospitality Packages: Generally beginning around £150 to £300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Resale Prices: Typically start around £80 to £150 for upper-tier or restricted-view seats, while high-demand or central seats easily range from £200 to £500+ per ticket.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Sunderland Form

Liverpool have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City (0-3). Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Brighton in the Premier League, and they also recorded victories against Villarreal (4-3) and Brentford (1-2 away). Across those five matches, the Reds have scored 16 goals and conceded nine.

Sunderland have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United, following a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan. The Black Cats scored four goals and conceded five across that five-match stretch, with their only win coming away at Torreense in European competition.

Liverpool vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in a pre-season friendly in July 2026, with Liverpool running out 4-2 winners. In competitive football, Liverpool claimed a 1-0 victory at Sunderland in the Premier League in February 2026, while a meeting at Anfield in December 2025 ended 1-1. The recent head-to-head record reflects Liverpool's dominance in this fixture, with the Reds winning three of the last five meetings and Sunderland failing to beat them in their most recent competitive encounters.