How to get Juventus vs Sassuolo tickets: Coppa Italia prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Juventus host Sassuolo on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Despite Juventus's overall dominance, Sassuolo pulled off a thrilling 3-2 victory in their most recent meeting in Serie A on September 13, 2026. Their past clashes tend to be high-scoring affairs, averaging over three goals per game with both teams finding the back of the net in more than half of their matchups.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Juventus vs Sassuolo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Juventus vs Sassuolo Coppa Italia kick-off?

Juventus vs Sassuolo kicks off at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday, Desember 3, 2026.

Coppa Italia - 1/8 3 Dec 2026 - 15:00

How to buy Juventus vs Sassuolo Coppa Italia tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Juventus vs Sassuolo Coppa Italia match at the San Siro, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option to purchase official tickets is through the ticketing portal on the official Juventus website, where you can select seats based on availability and club membership status.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Coppa Italia fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Juventus vs Sassuolo Coppa Italia tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Juventus vs Sassuolo Coppa Italia match:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva Sud / North Stand (Behind goals): €30 - €45

€30 - €45 Tribuna Laterale / Side Stands: €60 - €95

€60 - €95 Tribuna Centrale / Central Stand: €120 - €200+

€120 - €200+ VIP / Hospitality Packages: €300 - €550+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower Demand / Upper Tier Seats: €50 - €85

€50 - €85 Standard Seating / Sideline Views: €110 - €250

€110 - €250 Premium / Central Lower Tier: €300 - €600+

Juventus vs Sassuolo Coppa Italia: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs Sassuolo Form

Juventus head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Napoli, with goals from Alajbegovic and Boga. That followed a 2-0 defeat at Genoa, though Juventus also beat Lecce 2-0 away from home in that same five-game stretch. They drew 2-2 with Rennes in the Europa League and suffered a 3-0 loss to Lazio, scoring six and conceding seven across those five outings.

Sassuolo have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Their most recent match ended in a 4-2 home defeat to Fiorentina, and they were also beaten 6-2 by Lazio and 2-0 by Como during this run. Sassuolo scored seven goals across those five games but conceded 14, pointing to persistent defensive problems under Aquilani.

Juventus vs Sassuolo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on September 13, 2026, when Sassuolo beat Juventus 3-2 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won twice and Sassuolo twice, with one draw. Juventus won 3-0 at Sassuolo in January 2026 and 3-0 at home in January 2024, while Sassuolo also won 4-2 on their own ground in September 2023.